Project Pai Price Tops $0.0067 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and approximately $203,306.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HBUS, Huobi and OOOBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00342829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024972 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,721,495,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,803,066 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex, Huobi, OOOBTC and HBUS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

