Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Shares Up 3.4%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 101,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 16,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.