ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY)’s stock price were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 30,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 40,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.