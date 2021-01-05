ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Trading 0.9% Higher

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.28. 13,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 5,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

