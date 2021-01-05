ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Down 2.2%

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.04. 32,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 166.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.