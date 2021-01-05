ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.81

ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.81 and traded as high as $23.96. ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 43,168 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.