ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Trading 1.1% Higher

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $39.64. 1,419,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,301,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

