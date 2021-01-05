ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) Trading Down 4.5%

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.33. 863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short Oil & Gas stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DDG) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 3.73% of ProShares Short Oil & Gas worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Index measures the performance of the energy sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, coal, oil companies-major, oil companies-secondary, pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

