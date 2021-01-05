ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Shares Up 0.7%

ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.98. 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

