ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $62.19. 88,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.