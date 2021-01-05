ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.91 and last traded at $61.72. 138,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 53,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

