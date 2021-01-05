ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.83 and last traded at $73.83. Approximately 45,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 190% from the average daily volume of 15,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury makes up 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

