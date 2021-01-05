ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.11. 5,702,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 5,230,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 251.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 53,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.