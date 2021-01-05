ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.05 and last traded at $76.05. Approximately 8,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:XPP) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.36% of ProShares Ultra FTSE China 50 worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

