ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Trading 1.9% Higher

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.93. 137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

About ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

