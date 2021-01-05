ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.60 and last traded at $74.16. 2,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,818 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.67% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

