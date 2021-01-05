ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 0.5% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) shares traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.28. 42,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 47,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 525.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.74% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

