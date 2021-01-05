ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.91

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.91 and traded as high as $16.67. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 1,383,690 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $4,079,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

