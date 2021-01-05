ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Trading 1.3% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) shares traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $23.85. 65,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 59,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) by 360.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 4.50% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.