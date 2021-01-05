ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.29

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.