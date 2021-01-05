ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Shares Down 0.1%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €13.56 ($15.95) and last traded at €13.76 ($16.18). 372,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.77 ($16.20).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.98 ($15.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €13.09 and its 200-day moving average is €11.02. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

