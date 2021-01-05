Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.16

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.51. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 2,841,574 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.07 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 74.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 182,329 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.