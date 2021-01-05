Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) (LON:PRM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.54. Proteome Sciences plc (PRM.L) shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 11,552 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.81. The stock has a market cap of £10.48 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro, and manufacture small, protein-reactive chemical reagents; and Elayta, a small molecule inhibitor of beta-amyloid interaction with synaptic receptors that modifies downstream signaling and provides neuroprotective effects.

