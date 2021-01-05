ProxyNode Price Up 107.1% Over Last 7 Days (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 107.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $70,325.09 and $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00264928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038188 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 76.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.34 or 0.01253566 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001394 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,722,233 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

