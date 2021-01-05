PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lifted to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PTCT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $4.01 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $256,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 285,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $17,640,229.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,966.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,139 shares of company stock worth $47,095,314. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

