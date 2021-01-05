PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Up 7.1%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.04 and last traded at $64.79. Approximately 648,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 847,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $256,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,139 shares of company stock valued at $47,095,314. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

