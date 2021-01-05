PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $67.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTCT. BidaskClub lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,907,385.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $349,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,139 shares of company stock worth $47,095,314 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.