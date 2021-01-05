Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.06. Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy in Russia. It generates power through approximately 60 renewable energy source facilities, including hydropower, wind power, and geo-thermal.

