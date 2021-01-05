Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Public Storage by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,170,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $220.20 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.33.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

