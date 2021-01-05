Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

LUNG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.