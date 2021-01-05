PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €86.60 ($101.88).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €91.38 ($107.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. PUMA SE has a one year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a one year high of €93.40 ($109.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion and a PE ratio of 190.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

