Pure Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00271956 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00041488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.68 or 0.01258415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001489 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

