Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.65. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 406,459 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 525,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

