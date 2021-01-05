Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.63

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as high as $4.65. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 406,459 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PPT)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
