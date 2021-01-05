Pylon Network (PYLNT) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. Pylon Network has a total market cap of $531,668.06 and $1.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00044714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00347501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00024646 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 582,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $51.55, $24.68, $50.98 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

