Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Issued By Wedbush

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCF. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in TCF Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in TCF Financial by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

