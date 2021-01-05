QASH (QASH) Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $365,630.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QASH has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00328719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024955 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

