Qbao (QBT) Price Tops $0.0020

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $131,606.05 and approximately $48,860.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 131.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

