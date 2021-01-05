QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 6,778,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,896,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
QEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $641.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,589,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.
QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.