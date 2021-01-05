QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 6,778,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,896,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

QEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $641.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,113,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,589,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

