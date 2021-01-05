QEP Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 9,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 530% compared to the average daily volume of 1,582 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QEP. BidaskClub upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

QEP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 134,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 812,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

