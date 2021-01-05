QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) Trading Up 37%

QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG) shares were up 37% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

About QHY Group (OTCMKTS:QHYG)

QHY Group provides wastewater treatment solutions in the United States. The company is based in New York, New York.

