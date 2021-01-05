QLC Chain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $252,493.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.43 million and $252,493.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network and Binance. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

