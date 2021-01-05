Qtum Price Hits $2.58 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $251.81 million and $465.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00007563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,051,812 coins and its circulating supply is 97,532,392 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

