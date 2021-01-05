Qtum (QTUM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $453.73 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $252.42 million and approximately $453.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.59 or 0.00008125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,050,236 coins and its circulating supply is 97,530,816 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

