Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Up to $2.47

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.47, but opened at $2.58. Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 3,247,614 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quadrise Fuels International plc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI.L) (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

