QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,545 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 11.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $77,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,295,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The company has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

