QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.13. The company had a trading volume of 124,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.