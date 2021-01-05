Quant Price Reaches $12.28 on Major Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $12.28 or 0.00036779 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $148.25 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004760 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001873 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002872 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003114 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.