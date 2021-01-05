Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 27.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.14 million and $27,104.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019644 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008012 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,976,628 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

