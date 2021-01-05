Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $16,162.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

