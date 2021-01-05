Quiztok (QTCON) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Quiztok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 132.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

